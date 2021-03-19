Goodnow Investment Group LLC Sells 101,704 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,704 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 19.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.48% of Carvana worth $197,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.34. 23,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.54. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $5,665,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,981 shares of company stock worth $209,157,641. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

