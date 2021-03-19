Goodnow Investment Group LLC Sells 108,140 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,590 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 108,140 shares during the period. Yelp accounts for 2.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.81% of Yelp worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yelp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,884. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

