Goodnow Investment Group LLC Sells 144,197 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,197 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 5.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zebra Technologies worth $58,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.92. 3,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $163.44 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

