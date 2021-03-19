Goodnow Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Vapotherm comprises 0.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.51% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,960. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

VAPO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.60. 4,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $660.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

