Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Down 0.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:GIIXU) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.09. 5,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 209,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

About Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

