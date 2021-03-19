Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $1.60 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002729 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $5.31 million and $1.81 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

