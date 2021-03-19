Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.60. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

