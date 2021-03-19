Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Purchases £2,850.22 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).
About Gran Tierra Energy
