Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Purchases £2,850.22 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.