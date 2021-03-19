Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.45

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 19330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The firm has a market cap of $684.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

