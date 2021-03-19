Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

