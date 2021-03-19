Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $3,178,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $67,131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

GRAY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

