Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.44

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.44 and traded as high as C$43.32. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 207,198 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.44.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

