Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.