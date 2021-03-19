Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $26.44 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

