Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $25.08

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $24.15. Green Plains shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 27,377 shares.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

