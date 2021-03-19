Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.88

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.88 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.65). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 127.20 ($1.66), with a volume of 5,942,095 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

