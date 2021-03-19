GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,700 Shares

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.

NASDAQ GRNV remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenVision Acquisition

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

