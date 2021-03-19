Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($21.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total value of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22).

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,092 ($27.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 536.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,705.46. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

