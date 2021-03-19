Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and last traded at GBX 1,397.60 ($18.26), with a volume of 4393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Specifically, insider David R. W. Potter purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £13,976.01 ($18,259.75).

The stock has a market cap of £48.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.91.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

