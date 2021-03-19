Grimm Hits Market Capitalization of $35,567.72 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 106.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $35,567.72 and approximately $177.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded 184.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

