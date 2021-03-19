Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.49 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $40.15 million and $6.49 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.87 or 0.03145971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.00346193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.99 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00397790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00372235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00259826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021285 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,316,120 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

