Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1,241.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,327 shares of company stock worth $14,263,572. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

