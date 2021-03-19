Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,535 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 61,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.94% of Groupon worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 143.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

