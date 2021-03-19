GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,198 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

