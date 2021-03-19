Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Down 6.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.70. Approximately 20,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 81,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.