Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 7.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.99. 225,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,400,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

