Guider (GDR) One Day Volume Tops $207.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Guider has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $25,591.86 and $207.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

