GXChain Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $57.93 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,079,802 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

