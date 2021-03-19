Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $113.54 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

