Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

