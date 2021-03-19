Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

