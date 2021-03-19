Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $128.75 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $128.75 million and $583,444.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.04 or 0.03101487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00343733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.00921002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00398390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00251243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 362,807,347 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

