Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Hanesbrands worth $85,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

