Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.