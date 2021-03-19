Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.49

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.49 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 51.52 ($0.67). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,126 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of £68.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.49.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.