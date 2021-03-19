Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €101.71 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €101.71 ($119.66) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.19 ($88.46).

HLAG opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.05 and a 200-day moving average of €78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

