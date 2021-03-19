Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

