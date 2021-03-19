HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $2.31 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.09 million and $14.61 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00451749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00139787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.33 or 0.00666522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

