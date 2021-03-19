Harmony Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $700.97 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,964,744,531 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,729,531 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

