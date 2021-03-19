HashBX Trading Up 113.3% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $16.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

