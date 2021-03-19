Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $22.16 million and $41,885.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00632350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

