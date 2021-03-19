Haven Protocol Price Reaches $13.10 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $184.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.10 or 0.00022351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.60 or 0.03108824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00343998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.36 or 0.00918293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00379205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.00396428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00251503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,099,987 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

