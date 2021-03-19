HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

