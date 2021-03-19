HC Wainwright Cuts Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target to $25.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLMD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

