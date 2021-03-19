HC Wainwright Increases PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $8.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.
PDSB stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.70.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.