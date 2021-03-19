HC Wainwright Increases PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $8.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

PDSB stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

