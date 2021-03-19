HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the lowest is $2.94. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,593. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.