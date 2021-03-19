Head to Head Comparison: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.59 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 0 4 8 0 2.67

Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

