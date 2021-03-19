Head to Head Contrast: Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Western Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.21 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Drilling and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Energy Services has a consensus target price of $0.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09%

Summary

Western Energy Services beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

