Head to Head Contrast: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) vs. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.38%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $20.49 million 101.53 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -32.82 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Risk and Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -365.84% -80.16% -41.33% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1. It is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.