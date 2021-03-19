Head-To-Head Review: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $94.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given ProSight Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.05

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Lemonade on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company, formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc., was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

