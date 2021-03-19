Head-To-Head Review: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pampa Energía and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential downside of 21.27%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 4.47% 4.40% 1.88% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energía and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.30 $692.00 million $9.50 1.52 EnSync $11.93 million 0.13 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

